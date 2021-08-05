Cassia County Fair & Rodeo reining queen and contestants

2021 Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Queen Kaylee Tegan
Hello fair and rodeo fans! My name is Kaylee Tegan, and I am your 2021 Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Queen. I was born and raised in the Mini-Cassia area, and I graduated from Declo High School in 2018. After high school, I attended the College of Southern Idaho. I graduated from CSI with an Associate’s degree in Communication in May of 2020. I am currently a senior at Boise State University, and I will graduate in May 2022 with my Bachelor’s in Communication with a certificate in Conflict Management. The western way of life is something I hold near and dear to my heart. I have always grown up with horses. Whether it be rodeo, horse racing, ISRA posse meets, queen contests, or just a good old-fashioned trail ride, my family has always made our western heritage a priority. Throughout these experiences I have been able to meet so many amazing people, and I have developed many life-long skills that will continue to benefit me outside of the arena. I want to help the future generations of rodeo queens pursue their dreams. Representing the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo has been a goal of mine since I was three years old. I truly believe that we have the BEST rodeo in the West, and I have loved every minute of getting to share it with people all over the state of Idaho. Thank you for allowing me to represent our incredible county over the last year. I can’t wait to see you all at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo!
2022 Cassia County Rodeo Queens contestants
Ashlyn Hill
Ashlyn Hill is fulfilling one of her lifelong dreams by competing for the opportunity to represent the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo as the upcoming queen. She actively competes in barrel racing and pole bending, and recently started team roping and breakaway roping. When Ashlyn isn’t busy hitting the rodeo trail, she enjoys skiing, snowboarding, hunting, fishing, and being with her friends. Going into her senior year, Ashlyn is the Idaho State High School Rodeo Secretary and her FFA Chapter President. Through this opportunity, she hopes to continue to share with others the values learned through the western way of life and the heritage of our community. Through her years of showing animals at the 4-H and FFA livestock shows and being involved in numerous activities, Ashlyn has developed a fondness for the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo. She looks forward to seeing you all there this year! Happy trails!
Agustina Gularte
My name is Agustina Gularte, I am the 18 year old daughter of Amy and Richard Gularte, I am from Declo, I just recently graduated from Declo High school and I will be attending Utah State University in the Fall where I will major in Bioveterinary Science. I’m a member of FFA where I show Market Goats and Breeding Goats. I also competed in High school rodeo where I participated in Barrel Racing, Pole bending, Goat Tying and the Reined Cow Horse. Currently I work at Burley Veterinary Hospital, in the future I hope to continue rodeoing alongside pursuing my love for animals in the veterinary field.
McKenzie Nielsen
Hello! My name is Kenzie Nielsen, I’m 18 years old and I just graduated from Oakley high school. I participated in cheer, drill team, golf, track, and FFA. This kept me very busy throughout my four years of high school. However, when summer came it was time to go to work. You can usually find me in the field either moving pipe, swathing, bailing, or hauling hay, which my dad would consider an easy day. On my so-called days off I could be found in the arena working with my colts! Ever since I was old enough to saddle my own horse that’s where you could find me. This is all possible because of my amazing parents. Thank you for all the support throughout the years! I’m so excited to have this opportunity to run for Cassia County Fair and Rodeo queen this year!