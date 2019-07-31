Kylie Ann Monteith is the 17-year-old daughter of Michael Monteith, Teresa Cohee and Jerry Astwood. She lives in Paul, and goes to Minico High School. She will be in the 12th grade. Kylie enjoys cheerleading, 4-H and of course rodeo. Kylie plans on attending BSU after high school and plans to become a radiologist. She is looking forward in competing for the Cassia County rodeo queen title and wishes the best of luck to everyone.
Samantha Beck is a 20-year-old milk drinking, outdoor loving, cowgirl raised in Burley. No wonder she loves milk, she spent many hours growing up following her grandpa around the dairy. When she wasn’t out helping with the dairy cows she could be found riding horses either on the trail or in the arena with her grandma at posse practice. Samantha was a fierce competitor in the show ring with her horse, dairy heifer and pig while participating in 4H and FFA. She still cherishes the friendships and memories she made in the community.
Samantha is a 2017 graduate of Burley High School. After graduating, she decided to test the waters further downstream and moved to Lewiston, where she’s currently pursuing a degree in radiographic sciences at Lewis-Clark State College. She enjoys sharing southern Idaho with the people she meets while exploring the Pacific Northwest, whether she is on a hike, visiting a new town, watching a rodeo, or while working at Hells Gate State Park in the hot summer months.
“I enjoy sharing my knowledge of the equine and agricultural industries with others as I travel and learn about their passions. It would be an honor to promote the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo as I travel the state, turning sceptics into fans.”
JaKell Hansen is the proud 18-year-old daughter of EmmaJean Hansen and the late Lowell Hansen.
I am beyond excited that you have come to enjoy the wonderful sport of rodeo here at the Cassia county fair and rodeo! I hope you are enjoying yourselves and are making memories that will stay with you throughout your life.
I live in Paul where I have grown up on a small farm as the baby of eight children. I have loved living the life I have been blessed with. Living on a farm surrounded by cows, dogs, chickens, and rabbits has taught me so much! I truly love that way of life. I have actively participated in 4-H for 9 years where I have enjoyed doing the diary heifer project, nonetheless, I am a first-generation cowgirl. I was 15 sitting in these very stands watching the rodeo when my dream of running for rodeo queen was born. Three years later and I am finally doing it!
This fall I will be attending the College of Southern Idaho where I will be majoring in liberal arts and will graduate in 2020. After college I will serve a full 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon my return from that mission, I will attend school seeking a major either in agriculture or environmental science.
Thank you so much for coming to the Cassia Fair and Rodeo! Feel free to reach out to me or just to say ‘Hi’ when you see me!
Reigning Cassia County Fair & Rodeo queen
Makayla Taylor, the 2019 Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Queen, was crowned Saturday night, August 18th, 2018 at the Cassia County Rodeo.
Makayla Taylor is the reigning Cassia County Fair & Rodeo queen, crowned during the fair in 2018. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Ryan and Brandy Taylor of Malta. She is proud to be a woman representing our agriculture industry and western way of life.
“This lifestyle has taught me, success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally; it comes from what you do consistently. I want to be a leader and encourage our future generations to continue this way of life. I have had a love for barrel racing and the great sport of rodeo, since I was young. I love the fact that rodeo started from cowboys making everyday ranch work into a sport.”
Makayla is a member of the Idaho Cattle Association and runs her own show cattle herd, Taylor Made Cattle. After her reign as Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Queen, she would like to pursue a career in bovine artificial insemination. Makayla is excited to A.I. her own cattle as well and the cattle on her family ranch. “I am able to choose the right bull and increase my cow’s genetic potential. It took dedication and determination to get where I am today, in the cattle industry.”
Makayla has been an active member in FFA and will be receiving her American Degree in October at the National FFA Convention. She enjoys giving back to her community through youth programs like Future Farmers of America and 4-H. She has mentored many students with showing, fitting cattle, public speaking, floriculture, cattle evaluation, livestock judging and more.
“As the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Queen, I am able to promote the great sport of rodeo and serve as a spokeswoman for our western way of life. Careers in the agriculture industry are vital to keep it alive and thriving, I want to encourage young women to be involved in this industry. Agriculture is a product of the land and the environment around us and women are necessary to help it flourish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.