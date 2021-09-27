Cassia County elections

Burley mayor, 4-year term
Candidate, I- Steve Ormond
Burley city council, 3 open seats, all 4-year terms
Candidates, Stegan Phillips, I - Casey Andersen, I - Jon R. Anderson, I - Bryce Morgan
Declo City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms
Candidates, Clinten W. Heward, Orville Hormann, Lamont Young
Declo Cemetery District Sub District 2, 1 seat open, 4-year term
Candidate, Kathy D. Eklund
Declo Cemetery District Sub District 3, 1 seat open, 4-year term
Candidates , Pamela M. Young, Fred L. Darrington
Cassia County School District trustee Zone 4
Candidates: Mandy Baker, I - Bruce B. Thompson
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Sub District 1, 1 seat open, 4-year-term
Candidates, Marshall Crosby Bishop, Doug Fisher
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Sub District 3, 1 open seat, 4-year term
No candidates