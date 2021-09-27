 Skip to main content
Cassia County elections for Nov. 2
Burley mayor, 4-year term

Candidate, I- Steve Ormond

Burley city council, 3 open seats, all 4-year terms

Candidates, Stegan Phillips, I - Casey Andersen, I - Jon R. Anderson, I - Bryce Morgan

Declo City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms

Candidates, Clinten W. Heward, Orville Hormann, Lamont Young

Declo Cemetery District Sub District 2, 1 seat open, 4-year term

Candidate, Kathy D. Eklund

Declo Cemetery District Sub District 3, 1 seat open, 4-year term

Candidates , Pamela M. Young, Fred L. Darrington

Cassia County School District trustee Zone 4

Candidates: Mandy Baker, I - Bruce B. Thompson

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Sub District 1, 1 seat open, 4-year-term

Candidates, Marshall Crosby Bishop, Doug Fisher

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Sub District 3, 1 open seat, 4-year term

No candidates

Minidoka County Joint School District #331 Supplemental Levy

Amount $2,250,000 for two years for maintaining and operating schools. Estimated annual cost is $122.93 per $100,000 of assessed property value. No cost change from previous levy.

Early Voting will take place at the Cassia County Courthouse, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct 18 - 29.

 

