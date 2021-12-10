Cassia County clerk receives state award

BOISE — Cassia County Clerk, Joseph W. Larsen, was presented the Mills-Adler Award for Outstanding County Elected Official during an Association of Idaho Counties conference.

Idaho Association of County Clerks and Recorders (IACRC) president, Power

County Clerk Sharee Sprague presented the award to Larsen. Annual recipients of this award are chosen by their peers.

Larsen was elected as clerk in 2010, and is currently serving his third ,four-year

term. He is active in state and national county associations and is past president of the IACRC.

He has served as legislative committee chairman, is a member of the Intergovernmental Affairs

Committee, and is currently chairman of the health and human services committee for IACRC.

Additionally, he served on the National Association of Counties Community Economic and Workforce Development Committee and is currently serving on the Telecommunications and Technology Committee. He was

instrumental in working with Idaho’s Junior College presidents and IAC in reforming processes and modifying statute for out-of-district county participation with junior college tuition obligations.

As county clerk, Larsen has pioneered the implementation of an updated accounting system, worked with the Idaho Supreme Court in migrating data and rolling out new court management software, and has led the way in Idaho in introducing more protected and secure state-of-the-art elections equipment for the county.

Lifelong residents of Idaho, Larsen and his wife Jamie have three sons and three grandchildren.

He is looking forward to seeking re-election in May of 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0