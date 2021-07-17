Cassia County 2020 crime numbers

The number of offenses reported by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office decreased nearly 6.6% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.
This continues a downward trend in the county of 24,317 people. The 818 offenses reported in 2020 is the lowest number reported over the last five years.
Number of total offenses reported over the last five years
2016 1,143
2017 1,063
2018 984
2019 876
2020 818
Number of total arrests over the last five years
2016 672
2017 425
2018 294
2019 467
2020 194
Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020
Larceny/theft offenses 187
Destruction of property offenses 157
Simple assault offenses 137
Fraud offenses 68
Drug offenses 62