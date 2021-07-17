Cassia County 2020 crime numbers

The number of offenses reported by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office decreased nearly 6.6% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.

This continues a downward trend in the county of 24,317 people. The 818 offenses reported in 2020 is the lowest number reported over the last five years.

Number of total offenses reported over the last five years

2016 1,143

2017 1,063

2018 984

2019 876

2020 818

Number of total arrests over the last five years

2016 672

2017 425

2018 294

2019 467

2020 194

Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020

Larceny/theft offenses 187

Destruction of property offenses 157

Simple assault offenses 137

Fraud offenses 68

Drug offenses 62

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0