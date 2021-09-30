Carve or cook: Your pumpkin questions answered

If you think pumpkins are only for decoration or that pumpkin pie comes out of a can, you have probably never known what a treat growing and harvesting your own pumpkins can be.
All pumpkins are not created equal and bigger is not necessarily better. Although it is easier than ever to grow some of those giant pumpkins entered into competitions, the truth is, an 800-pound pumpkin is not practical for carving and just think of where you are going to store all of the leftover pie.
There is a lot of variety in pumpkins. It pays to consider what you will be using your pumpkin for, cooking or carving, when you go shopping for one. The choice between carving and cooking pumpkins is actually very practical. When choosing a carving pumpkin, you are looking for a nice shape and a pumpkin that will last several days, once carved. The choice of a cooking pumpkin is all about taste and texture.
How to pick a pumpkin
Whatever type of pumpkin you are looking for, there are some basic guidelines.
- • Your pumpkin should be fully mature when it is picked so that it is hard enough for short-term storage.
- • Never pick up or carry a pumpkin by its stem. It is not a handle. The stem can break off very easily, leaving the pumpkin with an open wound that invites infection and rot.
- • Check the pumpkin well for soft spots and dark bruises. Once a pumpkin starts to rot, it goes downhill pretty quickly. The smallest nick is enough to let in infection. Do not forget to look at the bottom of the pumpkin, where it has been resting on the cold, damp ground.
When to harvest
Pumpkins are ready to harvest when the vines start to dry up and the pumpkins turn the expected color, whether that is orange, white, or some type of combination.
- • You do not want to pick your pumpkin too soon, because it will stop changing color once it is cut.
- • Check to make sure the skin has hardened enough so that pressing it with your fingernail will not crack it.
- • Pumpkins can be left in the field, even after the vines have withered. However, do not leave them out if a frost is expected or if hungry critters are about.
Picking a carving pumpkin
You can carve any type of pumpkin, gourd, or squash. A good carving pumpkin should be firm and healthy.
- • Ideally, you want one with a shell that is hard enough to protect it but still allows you to get a knife through. Pumpkins with outer shells that feel as hard as a piece of wood are very difficult, and dangerous, to slice into.
- • Tap the pumpkin gently and listen for a slightly hollow sound. Lifting the pumpkin will also give you a good idea of how dense it is. The heavier the pumpkin, the thicker the walls. Thick walls block the candlelight and carving details will be lost. If you end up with a thick-walled pumpkin, you can shave the walls from the inside.
- • The tall, oblong varieties tend to be stringier inside, making it difficult to make precise cuts.
- • The shape is up to your own taste but test it to see if your pumpkin has a good, balanced base to sit on, so it does not roll over when you try to display it.
- • White pumpkins, like Lumina, give a spooky look to your jack-o’-lantern. They can also be painted more easily than orange pumpkins and most make great cooking pumpkins too.
Tips for picking a great pumpkin to eat
The smaller pumpkin varieties are favored for cooking. They have a denser flesh with a smooth texture and a higher sugar content. Cooking pumpkins usually weigh between four and eight pounds.
- • Pumpkin shells get dull as they age, but the flesh usually remains intact and gets sweeter. Do not shy away from a dull pumpkin unless it is bruised or blemished.
- • Many cooking varieties have names that let you know they are destined for pie filling like Small Sugar Pumpkin or “New England Pie Pumpkin.
- • Crook-necked squash, sometimes called neck pumpkins, are long and curved with a bulbous end. Their smooth tan skin is easier to peel than other pumpkins, and the orange flesh is flavorful and string less.
Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H youth development extension educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County.