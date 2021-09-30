Carve or cook: Your pumpkin questions answered

If you think pumpkins are only for decoration or that pumpkin pie comes out of a can, you have probably never known what a treat growing and harvesting your own pumpkins can be.

All pumpkins are not created equal and bigger is not necessarily better. Although it is easier than ever to grow some of those giant pumpkins entered into competitions, the truth is, an 800-pound pumpkin is not practical for carving and just think of where you are going to store all of the leftover pie.

There is a lot of variety in pumpkins. It pays to consider what you will be using your pumpkin for, cooking or carving, when you go shopping for one. The choice between carving and cooking pumpkins is actually very practical. When choosing a carving pumpkin, you are looking for a nice shape and a pumpkin that will last several days, once carved. The choice of a cooking pumpkin is all about taste and texture.

How to pick a pumpkin

Whatever type of pumpkin you are looking for, there are some basic guidelines.