Carol Warr - Idaho Water Sports
Carol is our heart and soul here at Idaho Water Sports! Carol has a love of our great Idaho outdoors! Carol selflessly gives her time and energy to local events and non-profit organizations like the Pomerelle Ski Patrol. She is a long time champion of "shop local" promotions and is involved in every Chamber of Commerce and community event that she can be. Carol and her husband Kent have raised a lovely family here in the Mini-Cassia area and their love of this community is evident whenever she talks about her Idaho home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.