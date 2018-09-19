Carol Warr

Carol Warr

 Courtesy photo

Carol Warr - Idaho Water Sports

Carol is our heart and soul here at Idaho Water Sports! Carol has a love of our great Idaho outdoors! Carol selflessly gives her time and energy to local events and non-profit organizations like the Pomerelle Ski Patrol. She is a long time champion of "shop local" promotions and is involved in every Chamber of Commerce and community event that she can be. Carol and her husband Kent have raised a lovely family here in the Mini-Cassia area and their love of this community is evident whenever she talks about her Idaho home.

