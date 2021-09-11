Carla Graham

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years, as I vividly remember the events of that day. I was there, right across the river from where it happened! My boss came in and told us that his dad had just seen a broadcast of a plane hitting the World Trade Center. My first thought was about the pilot in the small plane. Then we learned it was a huge plane carrying lots of people, and I was concerned for their families. Then my boss came in and said, “Carla, we are under attack.” When the Trade Centers went down we lost our telephone service. It was eerily quiet except for the wailing of the sirens. Usually in New Jersey, there is always droning of planes overhead. I was the bookkeeper, and I still had a computer to work on, so I continued working, trying to blot out the evil that was going on. Then my phone rang! It was my daughter calling from Idaho to check on me. As soon as I heard her voice, I broke down crying. Only God could have put that call through, and I am eternally grateful. We closed so the employees could be home with their families, not knowing what the rest of the day would bring. For the next two weeks, every time I heard a siren, I was terrified it was starting again. To watch the drama unfold as the job of rescue and recovery went on, I could only pray for the families whose lives were torn apart.