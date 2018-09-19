Cari Eskridge

Cari is an amazing businesswoman in the Magic Valley. She has been a business owner for over a decade helping unite people from all walks of life. Not only is she the owner, planner, and officiant for "I Do" Idaho Weddings and Events, she also helps her husband, Senate Eskridge Investment Advisor, run their financial firm as a Senior Marketing Director. She also coordinates events for the Merrett Center at CSI. Cari has a huge attitude to serve her community. She is always putting others first, whether it's for their big day or planning for retirement. No matter what she's doing, she is thinking of others. On top of owning two thriving businesses and working with CSI, she also volunteers with the National Alzheimer's Association, Rainbow Girls, Job's Daughters, and DeMolay. Cari also works closely with the local Chamber of Commerce. She does all of this while raising five teenagers. Cari Eskridge is an amazing example of a local and thriving business woman.

