Carey Panthers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Lane Kirkland, 20th year

Record: 10-2

Playoffs: lost 34-28 in overtime to Lighthouse Christian in championship

Carey has played in the last three 1A DII state championship contests, and the Panthers look to make a return trip in 2020.

Senior Hunter Smith returns for his third year as Carey’s starting quarterback. The Panthers also have a number of senior weapons back in running back/tight end Dallin Parke, running back Chase Gross, and skill players Wyatt Degn and Wyatt Mecham. The offensive line will be anchored by senior Adrian Gonzalez.

“We have a lot of fast kids coming back, and a lot of new ones to introduce,” said head coach Lane Kirkland. “We are a balanced offense as we have some younger kids who are quick in space.”

On the other side of the ball, Parke and Smith will play defensive back, Gross and sophomore Connor Simpson are linebackers, and Gonzalez will man the middle of the trenches at nose guard.

Carey hosts Challis on Friday, Aug. 28, for its season opener.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0