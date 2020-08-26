Carey defensive back Hunter Smith attempts to intercept a pass intended for Lighthouse Christian running back Chance Gaskill on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, during the 1A D2 state football championship game at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse Christian School defeated Carey in overtime with a final score of 34-28.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
The Carey Panthers take to the field before the start of the game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, during the 1A D2 state football championship game at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse Christian School defeated Carey in overtime with a final score of 34-28.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Lighthouse Christian wide receiver Clay Silva tries to run past Carey defensive back Hunter Smith on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, during the 1A D2 state football championship game at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse Christian School defeated Carey in overtime with a final score of 34-28.
Playoffs: lost 34-28 in overtime to Lighthouse Christian in championship
Carey has played in the last three 1A DII state championship contests, and the Panthers look to make a return trip in 2020.
Senior Hunter Smith returns for his third year as Carey’s starting quarterback. The Panthers also have a number of senior weapons back in running back/tight end Dallin Parke, running back Chase Gross, and skill players Wyatt Degn and Wyatt Mecham. The offensive line will be anchored by senior Adrian Gonzalez.
“We have a lot of fast kids coming back, and a lot of new ones to introduce,” said head coach Lane Kirkland. “We are a balanced offense as we have some younger kids who are quick in space.”
On the other side of the ball, Parke and Smith will play defensive back, Gross and sophomore Connor Simpson are linebackers, and Gonzalez will man the middle of the trenches at nose guard.
Carey hosts Challis on Friday, Aug. 28, for its season opener.
Smoke from fires across the West is creating unhealthy air in Idaho while a fire near the Utah border continues to grow.
1 of 4
Carey defensive back Hunter Smith attempts to intercept a pass intended for Lighthouse Christian running back Chance Gaskill on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, during the 1A D2 state football championship game at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse Christian School defeated Carey in overtime with a final score of 34-28.
Lighthouse Christian running back Brandon Houser tries to break through a tackle by Carey defensive back Hunter Smith in overtime Nov. 23 during the 1A D2 state football championship game at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse Christian School defeated Carey in overtime with a final score of 34-28.
The Carey Panthers take to the field before the start of the game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, during the 1A D2 state football championship game at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse Christian School defeated Carey in overtime with a final score of 34-28.
Lighthouse Christian wide receiver Clay Silva tries to run past Carey defensive back Hunter Smith on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, during the 1A D2 state football championship game at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse Christian School defeated Carey in overtime with a final score of 34-28.