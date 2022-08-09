 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carey Panthers

Head Coach: Lane Kirkland, 22nd year

Record: 11-1

What are you looking to improve on this season?

On offense, we hope to improve on our execution in the red zone, better assignment football, and simply just cleaner execution on every play. For defense, we need to commit to hitting a lot harder and making more sure tackles. 

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Conner Simpson RB/LB, Colton Larna RB/DB, Carsn Perkes TE/DB, BJ Brown OL/DL, Teegan Kirkland OL/DL, Franco Ocampo OL/DL, Riley Moore TE/DB, Preston Wood QB, Nik Versis LB.

