Carey Panthers

Head Coach:
Lane Kirkland- 21 years
Record: 9-1
Number of expected players on the team:
32+
Number of returning players from last season:
5
How is the team different from last year?
This will be a younger team than last year, but I think they will be quicker than last year. They are definitely hunger and very coachable right now. Their drive and will to win is very noticeable and that will make for fun season ahead to test it out.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
We are looking to improve on the number of games we can play this year with our varsity and JV. LOL
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
Every year a new group rises, matures and steps up to fill vacancies. Our pre-season will be filled with a lot of teaching, reps, and
hard work to discover our new talents and adjust to weaknesses that show up. I believe in these guys.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Connor Simpson at Running Back is going to be jaw dropping to watch when he gets the ball.
Riley Morey at receiver should have a great year with his track speed.
Chase Bennion at QB/TE/LB should be solid
Marcus Richcreek on the OL/DL has improved dramatically and become very mobile and strong
Carsn Perkes at QB/TE/LB will also be great addition to our squad
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Replacing our Line looks to be the biggest question right now. But, It is in the works and we'll get it figured out.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
Strengths: Our teams strength lies within our players comradery, our tradition, and our discipline. This may be a younger crew but they know the expectations and standard- and many of them are still riding high off our schools first Boys Track and Field championship last season. We have good numbers again this year 32+ and that always is a plus.
Weakness: The lack of experience gained from last season's game cancellations at the JV and Varsity level.