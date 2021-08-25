Carey Panthers

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Connor Simpson at Running Back is going to be jaw dropping to watch when he gets the ball.

Riley Morey at receiver should have a great year with his track speed.

Chase Bennion at QB/TE/LB should be solid

Marcus Richcreek on the OL/DL has improved dramatically and become very mobile and strong

Carsn Perkes at QB/TE/LB will also be great addition to our squad

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Replacing our Line looks to be the biggest question right now. But, It is in the works and we'll get it figured out.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Strengths: Our teams strength lies within our players comradery, our tradition, and our discipline. This may be a younger crew but they know the expectations and standard- and many of them are still riding high off our schools first Boys Track and Field championship last season. We have good numbers again this year 32+ and that always is a plus.

Weakness: The lack of experience gained from last season's game cancellations at the JV and Varsity level.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0