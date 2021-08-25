Canyon Ridge Riverhawks

Name of Head Coach: James Poole
Years with the team: 1st season as head coach
Number of expected players on the team:
Range of expected players between 50-70
Number of returning players from last season:
7
How is the team different from last year?
The excitement in our building is unmatched. The boys are loving and buying into being tough , smart & physical football players. There’s a new standard here at CRHS
What are you looking to improve on this season?
Allowing my boys to learn how to win! There’s a lot more than on Friday nights. We have to win each day in practice. We emphasize winning each day and each rep.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
Last year we were a young team re building, not very many senior departures. With that being said , I think the adjustment will be really simplistic.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
-Tanner Eldredge
-Braden Clarke
-Wyatt Somers
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
-Greatest challenge this season will be maintaining depth. Being able to finish the season healthy and with good numbers, at all positions across the board.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
-Weakness
Consistent O-line play
Not being able to close games out — finish
-Strengths
Natural leadership amongst upperclassman
Kids love the game of football so effort will never be in question.
Multiple weapons/athletes who can be playmakers.