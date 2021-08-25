Canyon Ridge Riverhawks

Name of Head Coach: James Poole

Years with the team: 1st season as head coach

Number of expected players on the team:

Range of expected players between 50-70

Number of returning players from last season:

7

How is the team different from last year?

The excitement in our building is unmatched. The boys are loving and buying into being tough , smart & physical football players. There’s a new standard here at CRHS

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Allowing my boys to learn how to win! There’s a lot more than on Friday nights. We have to win each day in practice. We emphasize winning each day and each rep.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

Last year we were a young team re building, not very many senior departures. With that being said , I think the adjustment will be really simplistic.