Canyon Ridge Riverhawks

Head Coach: James Poole, 2nd year

Record: 2-7

Number of expected players on the team?

32

Number of returning players on the team?

5

How is this team different from last year?

Experience! And having an off season will be the biggest difference for our school.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Up front, more consistency and depth within our offensive line.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We are more skilled than last year. Our talent level took a leap all though not lots of older players.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

QB- Connor Willis, WR- Tanner Eldredge, CB- Toby Carnell and Left tackle- Layne Schulz.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Winning in the trenches both offensively and defensively.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Strength- Deadly passing attack

Weakness- Consistency within offensive line