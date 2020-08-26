Canyon Ridge Riverhawks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Sean Impomeni, 7th year

Record: 3-7

Playoffs: lost 57-7 to Bishop Kelly in first round

The 2019 season was an important step for Canyon Ridge under Sean Impomeni. The Riverhawks defeated Twin Falls for just the second time in the crosstown rivalry series, and qualified for the 4A state playoffs for the third time in their 10-year history as a school. It was their second appearance at state in the last three seasons.

On offense, senior quarterback Brody Osen is a key returning starter. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound signal-caller will lead a young group of skill players and will rely on an undersized but talented group of linemen. Senior Andy Shaw returns to anchor the line, and the Riverhawks add Ridgevue senior transfer Colby Hagan.

“We like what Hagan did in camp,” Impomeni said. “Our line is going to be a bit smaller, but there is some experience there.”

Defensively, Christian “Jet” Perez is the focal point for a young defense that also includes free safety Carson Sainsbury, linebackers Wyatt Summers and Braden Clark, and defensive lineman Sam Lupumba.