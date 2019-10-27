HAGERMAN — The race for Hagerman city council is focused on infrastructure projects, including how to handle the bike path connecting downtown Hagerman to all nearby state and national parks along Highway 30 and the town’s sewage upgrades.
Seven candidates are running for two seats on the city council and expressed their desire to help Hagerman navigate upcoming projects and support growth.
Carl Jeffries Carl Jeffries is a 20-year resident of Hagerman who served on the council for nine years and has been involved in the sewer renovation project. He said he wanted voters to know he is dependable, having missed only five meetings in his entire career in government.
Jeffries said that the biggest issues for him are to stop the conversion of the four-lane highway into a three-lane with a bike lane.
“The most important one is they do not take the state highway,” Jeffries said. “I was in casualty claims and with all the equipment coming through there for the harvest, vacationers, people going all up and down it will be disastrous. The thing is how many bicycles are going to be using this? We have other avenues for that.”
He also played a role in getting the sewer project rolling after a series of delays, he said.
John E. SummerlinJohn Summerlin is a lifelong Idahoan who has been living in Hagerman for 18 and a half years. He is making an effort to be more involved in the community through volunteering and substituting at local schools. Issues with money spending and infrastructure made him realize he should step up.
“Instead of me standing on the hill complaining about the mayor or whatever I thought, you know, ‘put up or shut up,’” Summerlin said. “I figured I better get up and do something about it.”
He wants to keep an eye on how the city is spending money and help figure out best sources of new income for the city in light of recent population growth. The same people rotate through the same positions, Summerlin said, and he wants to be a set of “fresh eyes and ears.”
“Growth is going to move in on us so we need to start thinking about where our money is going to come from,” he said.
Other candidates could not be reached for comment.
