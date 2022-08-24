Cameron Andersen, Burley

Q: What is your experience with coaching?

A: This is my 17th year as a head coach. I had 13 years at Gooding and three at Hansen, and then I was an assistant coach at Murtaugh for a little bit. Altogether, I’m about 20 years in. I’ve been a head coach since I was 24 years old. I had to learn through experience.

Q: What are some challenges of being a coach that the general public doesn’t see?

A: Football is a lot of number and a lot of kids. If you’re going to do it right, there’s a lot of planning and organization so you’re preparing the kids the right way. There’s a lot that goes into just getting ready for a practice, let alone a game. Lining up all the things with boosters and fundraisers, getting to know the people in the community, getting to know your kids, working through rosters and grades, understanding all the issues and problems your kids are going through. Nowadays at a school this size, you’re more of a CEO. You’ve got to work with budgets, you’ve got a bigger staff. There’s a lot of time that goes into this. If people knew what we make they’d probably think we’re crazy. Coaching is like getting in a fist fight with a gorilla. You’re not done until it’s done.

Q: What are some challenges of coming in as a new coach?

A: First and foremost is personnel. You take for granted some things when you’re with a program for years. When I let Gooding I had 1,200 followers on social media that were all from that area. How we get information out like the remind texts and the apps we’d been using for years was already established. You could send a message to thousands of people. If you wanted to make a practice change it’s done. If you want to get information to parents, it’s done. You send one message and it gets to everybody. Coming over here I don’t know anybody. All that has to be rebuilt. Nowadays, hiring a staff is a lot of work. The good news is I developed relationships and built a rapport with lots of really good people. I was able to fill a staff pretty easily which is not the norm. For me to have the quality of guys that I got, this staff is elite. Seven of them work in the building, which is also a rarity.

Q: What advice do you have when it comes to building a rapport with your players?

A: It takes time. The biggest thing when building relationships with kids is you have to be genuine. I’ve seen a lot of coaches have first meetings and the kids know immediately if what you’re selling is a bill of goods. Whether it’s right, wrong or indifferent, the kids have got to know that you’re real. Second is consistency. If you say you’re going to do things, are you actually following through and doing those things? How you do anything is how you do everything. They need to be able to see you model the behaviors you want them to have, and they need to see it quickly. We live in a snapshot society. With Snapchat and Facebook, they’re scrolling and they’re not reading many details. They’re making judgments based off of a glance. They need to see super early that you’re going to be very consistent with those messages. When I got the job I met the kids and gave them my number. The first text messages that I’m getting are asking when they can get to work. My reply is “how are you doing?” My next question is “how is your family?” Be genuine and build relationships so they understand that you care and they know that is real. If it’s not real, you probably shouldn’t be coaching.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: I tried not to make many goals until I can really dig into the personnel. My goals are very intrinsic in nature. I believe how you do anything is how you do everything. For me, my goals are about how many kids we can get to class every single day on time. How many kids will get up in the morning and make their bed. How many will thank their mother leaving the door for all the things they do for them and the opportunities they have. How many are going to be super respectful to teachers. How are we going to get kids to be very consistent in their behaviors. For me, it’s all the same as football. We preach success, not wins. Losses are a part of life. We are not defined by our losses, we’re defined by our reactions to losses. My goals are based on if we can get them consistently doing the type of cultural behaviors that we want that is going to build them up a certain way and act a certain way because that is how they’re going to play. If they can really understand that how you live is how you play, that’s a big deal. Not turning an English paper in on time is the same as me trying to give you the ball on fourth and one. If you can’t do that, are you really going to be able to gut it out and get that first down when I need it? To me it’s all the same.

Q: How do you measure success on the field?

A: A lot of it is based on our ability to execute what we practice every day. Our practices are very detailed. We don’t waste a lot of time. Even my assistant coaches are talking about how sore they are after the first week of practice. If we can master all the things that we practice, the wins and losses take care of themselves.

Q: Coming in as a new coach, what is your philosophy on building off of what your predecessor did versus implementing your own practices?

A: I don’t worry about what has been because I have no control over that. This program has had some good people involved in the past. For whatever reason, it didn’t work. That wasn’t my experience. I’ve just got to be who I am. I have to be genuine to the style of coach that I am. I treat my kids and coaches with the amount of respect that I would want to command myself and be consistent with all the behaviors within. None of those things have anything to do with what’s happened before. Whether they were undefeated or had a pattern of losses, that’s not these kids. That’s not their existence. Their existence is what happens this year. There’s certainly going to be loss, there’s certainly going to be success. The fun thing for me coming to a new place is teaching a whole new group of kids that none of those things define us. It’s our reaction to those things. Adversity introduces a man to himself. I’m excited to see a group of kids understand and learn that so they can carry it throughout the rest of their lives.

Q: Are there any areas that you’re looking to improve on this season?

A: Fundamentals for sure. We have some pretty phenomenal athletes. They’re a long ways away fundamentally from where I would like to see us, but they’re hungry. I haven’t experienced before the type of hunger that these boys have to be good. The work is boring, the work is monotonous, and the work is hard when we’re trying to recreate fundamentals. The first step to success is our staff and these coaches are elite.

Q: How do you feel about the conference this season?

A: For me, the only conference team I know or care about at this point is Mountain Home. They’re our first game. Obviously, it would be silly not to refer to the teams within this conference. Minico is really good. They’re very well coached. Keelan does an amazing job. Their staff has been there for a while. They’re veteran and experienced. Ben Kohring over at Twin Falls has been there for a long time. He bleeds that blue. They’ve been successful under him and that’s because he’s really good at what he does. Sid Gambles has built a consistent team in Jerome that does some really amazing things. He was on my staff at one point. I know him really well and I know how good he is. You’ve got Mountain Home and Canyon Ridge who are in new situations and Burley lost to both of those teams last year. I have so much respect and I’m really excited and honored that I get to try and prepare a team with my staff to go against teams of that caliber.