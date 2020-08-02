Camas County
The lowest population county in our eight-county region at 1,134 people.
It had its highest number of “group A” crimes reported — 29 — in the past 5 years.
Four people were arrested in the county in 2019.
All Crimes Reported
-Aggravated assault: 3
-Simple assault: 3
-Burglary/Breaking & Entering: 2
-Larceny/Theft: 8
-Destruction of property: 5
-Fraud: 2
-Drugs: 3
-Drug equipment: 3
-DUI: 2
-All other: 1
5 year trend
2015: 19
2016: 18
2017: 20
2018: 17
2019: 29
