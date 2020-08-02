You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camas County
0 comments

Camas County

  • 0
Camas County Sheriff
Photo illustration via Camas County Sheriff's Office website

Camas County

The lowest population county in our eight-county region at 1,134 people.

It had its highest number of “group A” crimes reported — 29 — in the past 5 years.

Four people were arrested in the county in 2019.

All Crimes Reported

-Aggravated assault: 3

-Simple assault: 3

-Burglary/Breaking & Entering: 2

-Larceny/Theft: 8

-Destruction of property: 5

-Fraud: 2

-Drugs: 3

-Drug equipment: 3

-DUI: 2

-All other: 1

5 year trend

2015: 19

2016: 18

2017: 20

2018: 17

2019: 29

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News