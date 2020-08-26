Camas County Mushers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Rusty Kramer, 5th year

Record: 2-6

Playoffs: lost 63-16 to Lighthouse Christian in first round

Camas County’s line will be the strength of its defense during the 2020 season. Behind the talents of senior end Alex Robles, junior end Dawson Kramer, and senior tackle Marcus Quinonez, the Mushers hope to overpower and confuse opposing offenses.

“Those two ends will be our anchors for sure,” said head coach Rusty Kramer. “We don’t play a lot of zone, but we are changing formations up quite a bit. We will jump to different fronts and are constantly changing up our looks. It keeps the offense on its toes.”

Offensively, Kramer will carry the ball as a running back while Robles will line up at both running back and receiver. Sophomore Marcus Staley is a scat back and receiver Camas County is excited to get on the field. Under center, Kramer isn’t sure what he has quite yet.

“We are trying to figure out this quarterback position,” he said. “Once we do that we will have a better picture of where everyone else will play.”

The Mushers host Rockland on Friday, Aug. 28, to begin their year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0