Camas County Mushers

Head Coach:

Rusty Kramer Head Coach for 6 years

Record: 2-2

Number of expected players on the team:

22 players expected

Number of returning players from last season:

How is the team different from last year?

A lot of athletic sophomores who have matured a lot from last year

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We need to improve on our front line on both sides of the ball

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

Big loss on our line losing 4-year starter Marcus Quinonez

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Dawson Kramer is a returned 1st team all-conference (both offense and defense), returning QB Xyler Neihay, returning center/DE Kaden Baxter, returning ends Emmett Palan and Trevor Tews.