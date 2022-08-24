Camas County Mushers

Head Coach: Rusty Kramer, 7th year

Record: 3-7

Number of expected players on the team?

19

Number of returning players on the team?

16

How is this team different from last year?

We are different than last year after losing All State two-way player Dawson Kramer. We were very one-player dominated the last couple years. Now we have multiple different weapons to utilize and be more balanced.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Camas needs to improve its offensive line play to be a contender this year. On defense, we will have to improve our pass defense.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

Losing Dawson Kramer is a big blow from his performance on the field. Our biggest question mark this year is who will step up in the leadership role.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Troy Smith will be a standout on both sides of the ball. Marcus Staley's speed will make him dangerous again.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Our greatest challenge will be finding ways to protect our quarterback and fixing our pass defense.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

I believe our strength for the first time in my coaching career will be our depth. Our weakness will be our leadership.