Fairfield wastewater bond

In favor* 62 79.49%

Against 16 20.51%

Camas School Board Zone 5

Amy Botz 16 25.40%

William R. Simon* 47 74.60%

Fairfield Mayor

Terry Lee* 68 100.00%

Fairfield City Council (vote for two)

Tyler Ballard* 56 54.90%

Natalie Quinonez 21 20.59%

Barbara Cutler* 25 24.51%

