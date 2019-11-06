Fairfield wastewater bond
In favor* 62 79.49%
Against 16 20.51%
Camas School Board Zone 5
Amy Botz 16 25.40%
William R. Simon* 47 74.60%
Fairfield Mayor
Terry Lee* 68 100.00%
Fairfield City Council (vote for two)
Tyler Ballard* 56 54.90%
Natalie Quinonez 21 20.59%
Barbara Cutler* 25 24.51%
