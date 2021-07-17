Camas County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses recorded by the Camas County Sheriff’s Office decreased by about 62.1% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.

Agencies in the county of 1,113 people reported 11 offenses in 2020. This was down from the 29 reported in 2019, was the highest number reported in the county over the last five years.

Number of total offenses reported over the last five years

2016 18

2017 20

2018 17

2019 29

2020 11

Number of total arrests over the last five years

2016 7

2017 3

2018 3

2019 7

2020 4

All crimes reported in 2020

Destruction of property offenses 4

Aggravated assault offenses 2

Simple assault offenses 2

Burglary/breaking and entering offenses 1