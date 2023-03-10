There are several opportunities for veterans to serve fellow-veterans in our community at this time. None of these opportunities require a large expenditure of time, but they are each very important to supply the various needs of local veterans.

The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office desperately needs a volunteer driver to drive local veterans in the DAV Van to their medical appointments at the Boise VA Medical Center. The requirements for this position are: good health, an excellent driving record, and a few hours once or twice a month. Training is provided, and you will receive a free physical exam as part of the application process. If you can help, please call Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Officer Chuck Driscoll at 208-678-3599 for information and to apply.

The Mini-Cassia Veterans Group needs veterans to assist in providing military rites at the funerals and graveside services of our deceased veterans. This is a very important obligation to honor the service of our fellow veterans as they are laid rest. Veterans who can be on call to give a couple of hours as needed are eligible. Training is provided, and all veterans are eligible to assist. If you can help provide military honors for deceased veterans, please call Mini-Cassia Veterans Group Commander Martin Walker at 208-312-8767 for more information or to volunteer.

The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office is working with other veterans to provide non-perishable food for veterans and their families who are in need. The current economic situation have caused many veterans to have a hard time making their paycheck stretch the entire month and they find themselves without sufficient food. If you can provide non-perishable food for our food bank or if you can deliver food to a veteran’s family in need, please call Driscoll at 208-678-3599.

We have a unique opportunity in this community for veterans to band together to make a positive difference in the lives of all the veterans who are our friends and neighbors. Please help where and how you can.