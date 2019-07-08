DINOSAUR, Colo. (AP) — A California man was killed in a weekend rafting accident in northwestern Colorado.
Officials with Dinosaur National Monument say 47-year-old Anthony Vasi of Newport Beach, California, died Saturday at Triplet Falls while on a commercial rafting trip with family and friends on the Green River.
The National Park Service says the raft got stuck on rocks and several passengers were thrown into the fast-moving water.
Park officials were notified about the accident by satellite text on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.