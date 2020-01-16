FEBRUARY 6
Soil health workshop/Burley
The 6th Annual Soil Health Workshop sponsored by the soil and water conservation districts in the Mini-Cassia area will be Thursday, Feb. 6 in Burley. The workshop is free of charge but you must RSVP as space is limited. Visit the website at www.minicassiaswcd.com and RSVP by sending email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 208-572-3369 to secure your spot.
FEBRUARY 7
Child Find/Rupert
Minidoka County School District conduct a Child Find on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th Street in the District Service Center.Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages 3-5 years old. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. The purpose is to identify children with delays early and help them build skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten. Appointments may be made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.
Child Find/Burley
The Cassia Joint School District is looking for preschool age children who may have special learning needs. If you are the parent or guardian of a 3- or 4-year-old child who is experiencing a speech, physical, mental or emotional difficulty, you are encouraged to contact the Cassia Preschool Program. The staff will arrange for children and parents to participate in a free screening. Children who attend private or home schools are eligible and encouraged to participate as well. Monday, Feb. 3 is the next scheduled screening. The purpose of the program is to find children who are eligible for the District's Special Education preschool Program or other special education services. Children who have a disability may attend the preschool or receive special education services free of charge. Appointments for the Feb. 3 screening are required. For an appointment, call and leave a message or text at 208-312-6602 with your contact information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.