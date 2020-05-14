Calendar of events

MAY 22-23

Book sale/Rupert

Book Central and the Friends of the DeMary Library will have a 2-day Memorial Weekend sale on Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The popular $2/grocery bag event will continue over both days. We also have CD and cassette audio books, DVD’s and a small selection of VHS tapes – all on sale! You can find us at 630 5th St., Rupert (just west of US Bank). We are open during our regular hours: Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays - noon to 4:00 pm; Wednesdays - 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. If you have books that you have spring-cleaned out of your own personal libraries, please consider donating them to the Friends of the DeMary Library in Rupert. Just bring them to Book Central during our posted hours. More information: please call Mike at (208) 219-1858 or Cindy at (208) 312-0266. Follow us on Facebook at Friends of DeMary.