BYU students make glasses to help autistic kids' eye contact

The glasses, which bear a resemblance to virtual reality headsets, are connected to a control box that allows the user to control the opacity. The lower the opacity, the more clearly the user's eyes are visible to the child.

In theory, the glasses would allow a therapist to stream an animation in order to catch the child's attention, at which point they could lower the opacity, helping the child establish eye contact.

"There are a lot of studies that suggest nonverbal children with autism will not start their speech until they are able to make eye-contact," BYU adjunct professor Darrell Goff, who coached the Capstone Engineering project, said in an interview Monday. "And so the glasses are designed to help those non-verbal children to be able to engage eye contact, and then that becomes the foundation for them to start their speech and social development."

Since the glasses are considered a medical device, they would be regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration and need to undergo testing with controlled groups and clinical trials with licensed therapists, according to Goff.

But, Goff added, the hope is that repeating the process with nonverbal children with autism would help them "become more and more comfortable, because new neural pathways will form."