BYU rolls past Navy 55-3 in opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Allgeier ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and BYU put the clamps on Navy's usually potent triple option in a season-opening 55-3 rout Monday night inside an eerily empty stadium at the Naval Academy.

The Cougars scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, led 31-0 at halftime and coasted to their most lopsided victory since a 70-6 blowout of Wagner in October 2015.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had none of the pageantry and atmosphere usually associated with a football game at Navy. There were no lavish tailgates in the parking lot, no flyover before the opening kickoff, the Brigade of Midshipmen was not allowed in the stadium and the 34,000 seats remained vacant due to restrictions ordered by the state of Maryland.

It took some doing to make this game happen. The Midshipmen were originally scheduled to open against Notre Dame and the Cougars were supposed to play Utah, but both those games got scrapped. So the athletic directors of Navy and BYU arranged this matchup, which marked the first time since 1989 these schools played each other.