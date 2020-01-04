HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The butter sculpture for this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show was unveiled Thursday, featuring three of the state’s professional sports team mascots.
This year’s sculpture, crafted from about 1,000 pounds of donated butter, shows Gritty, Swoop and Steely McBeam, mascots for the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
About 500,000 people attend every year.
The Farm Show in Harrisburg, which calls itself the country’s largest indoor agricultural event, includes 12,000 competitive exhibits. It started Saturday and runs through Jan. 11.
After the show ends, the butter sculpture will be taken to a farm in Juniata County to be converted into energy through a methane digester.
New to the show this year are hard cider sales, an expanded rabbit competition and a waterfoul habitat with live ducks in the poultry area. There also will be a demonstration by people with bows riding horses.
In the food court, attendees looking for something new will find hemp seed tea, gluten-free meatballs, grilled cheese sticks and new mushroom sandwiches, served like Philly cheesesteaks.
