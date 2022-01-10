Butter 101: Learning about butter

Butter is one of the most popular dairy products available in grocery stores. It’s a kitchen staple that gets used by millions of people to create hundreds of different meals. You might spread it on your toast, spread it on your corn on the cob, put it in your mashed potatoes, or even melt it before using it to make cookies and cakes. Butter comes in handy when used as an ingredient in dozens of different recipes. However, there are some things you might not know about butter.

Where Does Butter Come from? You probably already know that butter comes from traditional cow’s milk. The cream of the milk gets churned and eventually turns into butter. Unsalted butter is how it traditionally tastes without anything added to it. However, lots of recipes call for salted butter, which tends to have a lot more flavor. If you’re making something sweet, you’re more likely to use unsalted butter compared to using salted butter when preparing something savory.

If you think there’s just salted and unsalted butter to choose between, think again. From ghee to clarified butter to plant-based options, here’s a handy glossary of your best options for butters for cooking and baking.

Common Types of Butter

1. Unsalted Butter. Sometimes called “sweet cream butter,” this is the most versatile type of butter. It will see you through every cooking job, from baking to sautéing. Made from only milk or cream (or sometimes both), it contains at least 80 percent milk fat-the fatty particles in milk that are separated out to make cream.

2. Salted Butter. Just like the original, but with (surprise) the addition of salt. Many people reach for this when buttering bread, but use caution when you’re cooking or baking, since most recipes call for unsalted butter.

3. Spreadable Butter. A combination of regular butter and vegetable oil (and sometimes other flavorings and fillers), this product maintains a soft texture even when refrigerated. It is not recommended for baking or cooking.

4. Light Butter. This option has half the calories of standard butter because it contains less milk fat – 40 percent at most. The rest is made up of water, lactic acid, and other fillers. It is not recommended for baking or cooking.

5. Plate-Based Butter. These are a game changer for those with dairy allergies or anyone practicing a vegan diet. Plant-based butter, made with ingredients like avocado, almond, or olive oil, taste like butter and can be swapped one-for-one for dairy butter in all your favorite recipes. You can find them in both tubs and sticks, so it’s just as easy to bake and cook with as well as spread on toast or bagels.

6. Organic Butter. Comes from cattle raised without antibiotics or growth hormones and given 100 percent organic feed grown without toxic pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. It is available unsalted and salted and can be used like conventional butter.

7. Whipped Butter. This variety has air or some other gas, such as nitrogen, added to it to make it less dense than standard butter, so a little goes a long way. The increased volume results in fewer calories per tablespoon (often half) and a lighter texture. Best for spreading on toast and finishing dishes, whipped butter is not recommended for baking or cooking.

8. European-Style Butter. This is the reason French croissant are so utterly irresistible: Loaded with extra milk fat – 82 to 85 percent for most brands – European-style butter has less moisture than standard butter and so produces extra-flaky pastries and tender, fluffy cakes. Because it is made with fermented (also called cultured) cream, it has a slight tang. European-style butter can be used for all cooking tasks.

9. Clarified Butter. Butter is an emulsion made from fat, water, and milk solids. When you heat butter slowly, you’ll notice that it starts to separate into these three components: white milk solids (which is the water evaporating), and bright yellow clarified butter fat. Basically, clarified butter is pure fat without the milk solids or water – it’s richer and more shelf-stable than traditional butter. It has its own deliciously toasty flavor and a higher smoke point, too, which makes it ideal for high-heat searing and roasting, or for finishing dishes. Ghee is one well-known type of clarified butter.

When did Butter Becomes an Ingredient People Used? It’s believed that butter has been around since 2000 BC, which is crazy! It’s hard to say who came up with the idea, but we know that it’s been around for ages, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

How Long Does Butter Last? According to the USDA, “Butter and margarine is safe at room temperature. However, if butter is left out at room temperature for several days, the flavor can turn rancid, so it’s best to leave out whatever you can use within a day or two. Margarine, especially soft tub margarine, can separate into oil or water and solids when not kept refrigerated, although it will be safe.”

Try this recipe out if you want to make Ghee:

Ingredients:

- 1 lb. unsalted butter

Directions:

1. Slice the butter into cubes and place in a small pot on low heat.

2. Melt the butter and bring to a simmer. After several minutes, foam with form on top and it may sputter a bit. Use a spoon to skim off the top foam. You’ll need to repeat this a few times.

3. Continue cooking the ghee on low for another 20-25 minutes, or until the middle layer is translucent and the smell is fragrant. You should also start to see some milk solids at the bottom of the pan.

4. When the ghee is done, turn off the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Then strain the ghee through a nut milk bag, cheesecloth or coffee filter into a glass storage container.

*Makes approximately 2 cups of ghee.

Recipe courtesy Becky Hutchings – UI Minidoka County Extension Educator.

Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County. University of Idaho Extension offers nutrition education classes for adults and youth that includes recipes, budget saving tips and healthy choices consumers can make.

