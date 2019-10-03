BURLEY — Fabri-Kal is inviting local businesses to join with the company in its parking lot at 2457 Washington Ave., Burley, for its 4th Annual Community Trunk-o-Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween.
Fabri-Kal is hoping for lots of participation and a successful event. For more information contact Nancy Bernal- Villegas at 208-677-1406 or email nbernal@fabri-kal.com
