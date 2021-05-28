Businesses flourish in Mini-Cassia

Mini-Cassia business has been on a steady trajectory of growth for many years — and there’s no indication of the trend subsiding.
Many businesses in Mini-Cassia didn’t miss a beat during the pandemic as companies sought new methods to adapt to their customers’ needs and continue to grow.
It likely brought out their entrepreneurial spirits.
The housing market also continued to expand, with new subdivisions springing up in many of the two county’s cities.
In April 2021, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Burley was chosen for the location of a new temple, and the community is poised for the growth it will bring.
Mini-Cassia is home to four businesses or governmental agencies with between 500 to 999 employees, three between 250 and 499 and 13 with 100 to 249 workers, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Cassia County and Minidoka County combined had a civilian labor force of 24,282 with a 2.8% unemployment rate in Cassia County and 3% in Minidoka County as of April 2021.
While the community is home to a number of larger and mid-sized companies centered on the community’s agriculture industry ֫— many small businesses also tend to hit their stride in the community.
Wickel Tire Pros in Burley opened at a new location during the fall of 2020 after turning an old grocery store into a dream building with multiple service bays, new equipment and one of the biggest pull-through service pits for semi-trucks in the state.
Burly Meats, found their small butcher shop flooded with orders during the year, and took the plunge to expand from a 250-square-feet location to a 3,300-square-feet shop. Customers who visit the quaint butcher shop meat counter can find a variety of locally grown meat and order packages to suit their fancy.
And start-up business Bare Beans built a new 12,000-square-feet food processing plant in Rupert last year, so the company could package locally-sourced pinto, garbanzo and red beans in a fresh way.
The company’s owner found an innovative way to bring a fresher product to consumers with plans to expand distribution nationwide and hopes to offer co-pack options to other local manufacturers.
The City of Rupert believed enough in the idea to invest in new infrastructure to accommodate the plant.
Wickel Tire Pros, Burly Meats and Bare Beans are just three of the community’s small businesses that continue to find their niche and flourish in the community.