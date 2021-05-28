Businesses flourish in Mini-Cassia

Mini-Cassia business has been on a steady trajectory of growth for many years — and there’s no indication of the trend subsiding.

Many businesses in Mini-Cassia didn’t miss a beat during the pandemic as companies sought new methods to adapt to their customers’ needs and continue to grow.

It likely brought out their entrepreneurial spirits.

The housing market also continued to expand, with new subdivisions springing up in many of the two county’s cities.

In April 2021, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Burley was chosen for the location of a new temple, and the community is poised for the growth it will bring.

Mini-Cassia is home to four businesses or governmental agencies with between 500 to 999 employees, three between 250 and 499 and 13 with 100 to 249 workers, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

Cassia County and Minidoka County combined had a civilian labor force of 24,282 with a 2.8% unemployment rate in Cassia County and 3% in Minidoka County as of April 2021.