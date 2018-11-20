BOISE — For the 17th year, Zions Bank was the top provider of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans for the Boise District — approving 83 SBA 7(a) loans in the district, totaling more than $12.5 million.
The loaned capital allowed Idaho businesses to hire 201 new employees and maintain 339 positions in 2018, according to SBA data.
Zions Bank continues to be a leader in marketing SBA loans to women- and minority-owned businesses, which accounted for more than 25 percent of the loans approved by the bank in Idaho during fiscal year 2018.
“We are committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they create jobs and fuel our economy over the long term,” Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson said in a statement.
The 7(a) loan program is the SBA's primary program for providing financial assistance to small businesses and offers guarantees on loans of up to $5 million on reasonable terms and conditions. These loans are commonly used for acquiring land, purchasing equipment or for working capital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.