TWIN FALLS — Zions Bank has hired Shane Hamblin, Scott Bame and Jeffrie Mason for its Twin Falls Canyon Park branch, 1863 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
Hamblin joins Zions Bank as a commercial banking relationship manager, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and agricultural clients. He grew up in the Magic Valley and has more than 16 years of experience in the banking industry, working primarily with commercial and agriculture clients. Hamblin holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Idaho State University and speaks Italian and Spanish.
Bame has been hired as a commercial banking relationship manager also, after a decade with U.S. Bank. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Western Governors University and an Master of Business Administration from Idaho State University.
Mason joins the team as an assistant relationship officer and has 16 years of experience in the financial industry. He earned associate degrees in business and Spanish from the College of Southern Idaho and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boise State University.
