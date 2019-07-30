{{featured_button_text}}
Zions Bank

La Posada received a $5,000 donation from Zions Bank. Pictured from left are Ryan Molsee, Zions Bank executive banking relationship manager; Sister RoseMary Boessen of La Posada; Renee Avram, Zions Bank Twin Falls branch manager; and Scott Horsley, Zions Bank director of commercial banking.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ZIONS BANK

TWIN FALLS — Zions Bank on Thursday celebrated the grand opening of its new Twin Falls Eastland branch, 2188 Addison Ave. E. The community was able to attend the ribbon-cutting and open house, tour the new facility and enjoy refreshments. Special guests included Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar.

“As the thriving hub for the Magic Valley, Twin Falls is an important market to Zions Bank, and we’re excited to expand our local footprint,” Renee Avram, manager for the Twin Falls Eastland and Canyon Park branches, said in a statement. “We look forward to meeting the financial needs of individuals, businesses and agricultural operations in a growing community.”

The 2,800-square-foot branch opened June 3 and features three teller windows, a night depository and a 24-hour ATM. The branch also has private banking and executive banking offices and a conference room. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Zions Bank also expects three new ATM’s in Buhl, Jerome and Kimberly to be operational by the end of August.

At the open house, Zions Bank donated $50,000 to local nonprofits, with $5,000 going to each of the following organizations:

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley
  • Business Plus Inc.
  • Idaho Women’s Business Center
  • Junior Achievement of Idaho
  • La Posada
  • Safe House
  • South Central Community Action Partnership
  • Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley
  • Valley House Homeless Shelter
  • Voices Against Violence

