Zion Bank names Jacob Montano as Twin Falls Community Banker

TWIN FALLS — Zions Bank has named Jacob Montano as community banking relationship manager at its Twin Falls, Eastland branch at 2188 Addison Ave E. In this role, Montano is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and consumer clients across the Magic Valley.

Growing up in an entrepreneurial family has prepared him well for a banking career and assisting small businesses. Montano has eight years of banking experience and joined Zions Bank in 2021 as a community banking relationship manager in Burley.

Montano earned a bachelor’s degree in Business from BYU-Idaho and an MBA from Western Governors University. He has been a Twin Falls resident for the past nine years and is a member of the Snake River Business Network.

