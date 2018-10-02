Re-opening Young Buick GMC

Young Buick GMC held a ribbon-cutting Friday in Burley.

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY — Young Buick GMC celebrated its newly renovated dealership with a ribbon-cutting event Friday at the store, 325 Overland Ave.

The grand re-opening featured speakers, including Burley City Council President John Craner and Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sarah Seymour, followed by the ribbon-cutting and lunch.

“The newly renovated dealership reflects the things Young Buick GMC is all about: premium products and customer service,” General Manager Mike Gailey said in a statement.

Young Buick GMC is part of the Young Automotive Group, which is comprised of 16 retail automotive dealerships, the Rocky Mountain Raceways racetrack and many related companies in northern Utah and southern Idaho. For information, go to youngautomotive.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments