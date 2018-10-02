BURLEY — Young Buick GMC celebrated its newly renovated dealership with a ribbon-cutting event Friday at the store, 325 Overland Ave.
The grand re-opening featured speakers, including Burley City Council President John Craner and Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sarah Seymour, followed by the ribbon-cutting and lunch.
“The newly renovated dealership reflects the things Young Buick GMC is all about: premium products and customer service,” General Manager Mike Gailey said in a statement.
Young Buick GMC is part of the Young Automotive Group, which is comprised of 16 retail automotive dealerships, the Rocky Mountain Raceways racetrack and many related companies in northern Utah and southern Idaho. For information, go to youngautomotive.com.
