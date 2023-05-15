The former Bed Bath & Beyond building in Twin Falls won’t sit vacant for long.

Wood Investments Companies, Inc., which owns the Canyon Park West shopping center that includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Petco and Ross Dress for Less, announced on Monday that Natural Grocers has signed a 10-year lease to occupy the 20,000-square-foot space at 1933 Fillmore St.

It’ll be Natural Grocers’ second location in the Magic Valley — the specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements has a store on Main Street in Hailey — and sixth in Idaho.

“One of the biggest things we consider when researching new markets or expanding existing ones, is the question: ‘How can we serve this community?’ South Central Idaho’s terrain has so much to offer when it comes to outdoor activities and adventure. We believe our store in Twin Falls can be a hub for folks to fuel those adventures, while also being your ‘neighborhood grocery store’ for all your grocery needs,” Katie Macarelli, Natural Grocers’ manager of public relations, told the Times-News via email on Monday.

“And, of course, we listen to our existing customers. Over the years, we’ve heard things like, ‘We visit your store in fill-in-blank and would love if you opened a location in Twin Falls.’ You asked, we answered!”

Natural Grocers will open in the fall, Wood Investments Companies said in a news release, next to Ashley HomeStore, which signed a 15-year lease and opened April 1 after relocating from its previous relocation on Filer Avenue near Twin Falls High School.

Ashley signed a 15-year lease to take over the 18,000-square-foot space once occupied by Downeast Outfitters, according to the release. It was the shopping center’s first new tenant since Carter’s opened last fall after inking a 10-year lease.

California-based Wood Investments Companies also owns the adjacent Canyon Park East shopping center with Best Buy, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Sportman’s Warehouse and others that overlooks the Snake River Canyon at 2068 Bridgeview Blvd.

“Demand remains strong at Canyon Park East and West shopping centers,” Patrick Wood, CEO and president of Wood Investments Companies, said in the release. “Both shopping centers benefit from an exceptional tenant line-up, excellent visibility, quality construction, curb appeal and a strong location in the heart of the Twin Falls retail core.”

Wood called Natural Grocers “a tremendous addition” to Canyon Park West. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has grown to include 166 store in 21 states — including other Idaho locations in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and McCall.

“Each time our operations team sends out a ‘we have a new store coming’ email, I can actually hear little cheers, claps and woohoos around me from different parts of our home office,” Macarelli said. “This goes beyond the excitement of expansion — because that’s a lot of work. I believe folks cheer because we know what we have to offer a new community.”

Among Natural Grocers’ offerings, Macarelli said: A healthy lifestyle at affordable prices, including 100% certified organic produce, only humanely raised meat and seafood, pasture-raised dairy, free-range eggs and chemical-free household and beauty products.

“One of our taglines is, ‘We’re not your average grocery store.’ And it’s true!,” she said. “We are utterly unique within our industry.”

The Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Twin Falls was part of the big-box retailer’s desperate attempt to save itself following years of poor sales that only worsened through the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Jersey-based chain filed for bankruptcy protection last month and now plans to eventually close all stores.

At the time of the announcement of the Twin Falls closing in late December, Bed Bath & Beyond told the Times-News that other Idaho closures weren’t planned “at this time” and that it “looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores” in Boise and Meridian.

The Boise location has since been shuttered, plus the retailer’s store in Moscow. Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations remain open in Idaho, according to the company’s website, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Meridian.