WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wright Physical Therapy of Twin Falls has been recognized as the July Small Business of the Month by Sen. Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. The company will be named in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

“Wright Physical Therapy provides inspiration and healing rehabilitation to their patients through expert-led sessions, creative treatment plans and unparalleled service,” Chairman Risch said in a statement.

Before opening the company in Twin Falls, Bryan Wright owned and operated a fitness center in Pocatello with guidance from the Idaho Small Business Development Center. After completing his doctorate in physical therapy, Wright started the process of opening his own practice. He spearheaded Wright Physical Therapy’s expansion from Twin Falls into Kimberly, Jerome, Wendell, Burley, Idaho Falls and Shelley — along with a second Twin Falls location.

