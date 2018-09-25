TWIN FALLS — Idaho businesses have the opportunity to receive $2.8 million from the national Volkswagen settlement, as a result of the company engaging in emissions violations. This money is designated to help businesses fund electric vehicle charging stations along Idaho corridors throughout the state to reduce air pollution.
The Idaho Small Business Development Center’s Environmental Assistance Program will host an informational workshop from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Room 139 of the Health Sciences and Human Services building on North College Road. The event is free.
This workshop will explain the positive impacts this funding opportunity can have on Idaho businesses. Topics to be discussed include:
- Electric vehicles, their charging stations and the power needed for charging stations.
- The increasing demand for charging stations in Idaho and the designated electric vehicle corridors.
- The potential economic benefit of hosting a charging station.
- The available funds for Idaho businesses.
- The settlement fund application process.
Electric vehicles will be on display.
Pre-registration is recommended at business.idahosbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event =50380044.
