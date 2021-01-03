Wilson-Bates Superstore in Twin Falls masks up for their patrons

TWIN FALLS — The Wilson-Bates Appliance and Furniture store on Pole Line Road opened for business in 1993 and is the anchor store of the Wilson-Bates name.
E.E. White teamed up with Nevada banker O.G. Bates to co-found the company in 1935, opening the Twin Falls location as a branch store from the hub store in Ely, Nevada. Over the last 85 years, Wilson-Bates has weathered many financial crisis while it carried the latest in-home furnishings.
Wilson-Bates is the second of four businesses to be nominated by readers and selected by the Times-News for keeping the community safe during the pandemic.
How is your business keeping its staff and patrons as safe as possible during the pandemic?
“Here at the store we have all the employees that are able to wear masks, we have them wearing masks while they are on shift,” manager Aubrey Kelly said. “We do have the plexiglass dividers up around our office for when we need to speak with customers, take their payments or to do their contracts for financing with us.”
“We do sanitize the entire office every hour, and throughout the store the staff will sanitize as their customers use things on the floor as far as appliances or furniture. We have hand sanitizing stations throughout the store as well as in the office,” she also noted.
How has the pandemic impacted your business this year?
“It has been a challenge and a learning curve for us just like anybody else. But we have definitely done our best to take care of the customers and the needs of the people in the valley as we’ve gone through the pandemic,” Kelly said.
Kelly also noted the store has been fortunate to keep going well during the pandemic given the ups and downs.
What have been some of the responses from your patrons regarding face mask wearing and social distancing inside the store while they shop?
“I would say that a good majority of people that come into the store are respectful and that they do follow the recommendations that we have,” she said.
How has your business changed day-to-day operations?
“Our day-to-day business has changed a lot with our customers calling in to see the status of their orders. They have to wait longer for things to come in just like anywhere else so a lot more of the customer service portion of that,” Kelly said.
The cleaning routines and temperature checks for employees have also changed routines, but it has made the business a lot more health-conscious, she said.
“Going into 2021, we’re just keeping our bravest face on and hoping things will get better with time,” she said.