Wilson-Bates Superstore in Twin Falls masks up for their patrons

How has the pandemic impacted your business this year?

“It has been a challenge and a learning curve for us just like anybody else. But we have definitely done our best to take care of the customers and the needs of the people in the valley as we’ve gone through the pandemic,” Kelly said.

Kelly also noted the store has been fortunate to keep going well during the pandemic given the ups and downs.

What have been some of the responses from your patrons regarding face mask wearing and social distancing inside the store while they shop?

“I would say that a good majority of people that come into the store are respectful and that they do follow the recommendations that we have,” she said.

How has your business changed day-to-day operations?

“Our day-to-day business has changed a lot with our customers calling in to see the status of their orders. They have to wait longer for things to come in just like anywhere else so a lot more of the customer service portion of that,” Kelly said.

The cleaning routines and temperature checks for employees have also changed routines, but it has made the business a lot more health-conscious, she said.