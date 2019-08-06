BURLEY — Rick White, CEO of Wilson-Bates Appliance & Furniture, has announced that Stan Quan, long-time Burley resident, will leave his post as manager of the Wilson-Bates Discount Furniture Center in Twin Falls and take over as the new general manager of the Wilson-Bates location in Burley.
Also, after 46 years on Overland, Wilson-Bates will move to a brand new and larger location in the Rivergate Crossing Shopping Mall in Burley with plans for an early November grand opening.
“We’ve known for some time that the center of commerce has been moving, and we must move with it,” White said in a statement. “This is the perfect time for us to relocate into a larger facility in a location that will allow us to better serve our growing and thriving Mini-Cassia area. With Stan’s management and a brand new and larger store, we look forward to an even brighter future for Wilson-Bates in the Burley area.”
Quan began his career with Wilson-Bates in 1994 as a salesman at the Twin Falls SuperStore. He was promoted to general manager of the Burley store in 2000. In 2009, he was made the general manager of the Wilson-Bates Discount Furniture Center in Twin Falls.
Now, Quan will move back to Burley to take up his new job. Quan is a Burley native, a 1983 graduate of Burley High School and has been married for 23 years to his wife Angie. They have two sons.
Donna Kirkdorffer will take over as the general manager of the Wilson-Bates Discount Furniture Center in Twin Falls. She has been with Wilson-Bates for 19 years, working her way up from a part-time position assisting with interior decorating, design and merchandising, to managing all accessories-buying for the Wilson-Bates stores.
Originally from Montana, Kirkdorffer has been an Idaho resident for over 40 years. She enjoys outdoor activities including riding her two horses, camping, trap shooting and snowboarding. Kirkdorffer looks forward to putting her experience to work in the discount furniture center.
