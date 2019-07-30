JEROME — Jessica Wills has joined TitleOne as a team leader in the company’s Jerome and Gooding offices. She has eight years of banking industry knowledge as well as three years of leadership experience. Wills graduated from Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration in finance.
Chayse Avalos has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Jerome and Twin Falls offices. She has three years of customer service experience. Avalos graduated with an associate in arts degree in general studies from Spokane Community College where she attended on a soccer scholarship.
