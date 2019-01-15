TWIN FALLS — Seed-oo. Sye-doe. See-doe. Sid-oo. See-ay-doe. S-I-E-D-O?
The debate on how to pronounce SIEDO is effectively over. On Monday, Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization announced that it is dropping the last word of its name. From now on, it will no longer use the acronym “SIEDO,” but will be known as Southern Idaho Economic Development.
“There wasn’t a consistent opinion about how that was pronounced,” Executive Director Connie Stopher said.
Stopher, who arrived here from Oregon in March 2017, was told different variations of how to pronounce the old name. And a state official even called it “See-ay-doe,” though most locals pronounced it more like “Sid-oo” or “See-doe.”
The new name, Stopher said, “should tell people, no matter where you’re from, what we are and what we do.”
Southern Idaho Economic Development has also changed its tagline, logo and website to better reflect what it’s about. The new website offers a quick job-search feature and links to highlight its rural services.
Over the years, the organization has become more and more focused on talent attraction versus business recruitment, Stopher said. Because of this shift, the new tagline is “Success Starts Here.” The previous tagline of “Feed Your Soul” caused people to mistake the group for a religious or health-food organization, she said.
Along with the changes, Southern Idaho Economic Development has launched a podcast series called “Secret’s Out Idaho,” where Stopher interviews different business owners and people around the region.
“It helps us tell the story of the Magic Valley more efficiently and gets people and businesses to know about the region and check us out,” Stopher said.
Each “Secret’s Out Idaho” episode will explore what makes Southern Idaho a unique place to live. The first episode is available at southernidaho.org or on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and TuneIn.
“We feel it is important that our region have a brand that embodies our set of core values and personality,” board of directors Chairman Nathan Murray said in a statement. “We hope these changes reflect the unique story of Southern Idaho and give us a good platform from which to communicate both externally and internally to the region.”
