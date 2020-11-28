What do you want when you check out at the grocery store? Here’s what Albertsons’ CEO thinks

We have learned how to operate in this environment and celebrate really what we are great at — which is a fresh product, the produce, the meats. Because of that, we have gained a lot of market share. We are winning just about everywhere in the country, and what’s happened gives us a chance to not only continue to win, but to keep all of that business that we’ve gained.

The second thing we’ve learned is we’ve accelerated a lot of things like our e-commerce business. We’ve changed the capacity and the capabilities in that.

We are starting to think about meal solutions where it’s time to reinvent parts of the business so that we will be ready for the future. So disruptions sometimes can hurt you. Or if you have a great mindset, you can find a way to separate yourself from competitors. And that’s what we have done.

We had formulated a strategy where we were getting ready to accelerate it in late 2019 and the beginning of 2020. When the pandemic came, demand surged for e-commerce much faster than we imagined. We knew we had to get done in a few months what would have taken us a year or two to do. We opened up more locations where we can offer drive up and go, where you order online and pull into the parking lot to pick up your order. We got to 950 locations in Quarter 2 and plan to get to 1,800 over the next 12 to 18 months.