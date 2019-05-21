{{featured_button_text}}
Pictured from left: Ken J, Robinette — SCCAP CEO, Jerry Olson — vice president and manager of Wells Fargo Bank's Idaho Ag Banking Group and Misty McEwen — SCCAP community services director. Olson also serves as chairman of the SCCAP Board of Directors.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership recently received $25,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation for its Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Rehousing programs that target low-income individuals and families with children.

Through this program, families are introduced to budgeting, debt reduction/financial management, education and employment opportunities to assist families in becoming economically stable and self-sufficient. One of the program’s objectives is to secure a permanent housing status which may include subsidy-free property leasing or home ownership.

