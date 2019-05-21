TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership recently received $25,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation for its Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Rehousing programs that target low-income individuals and families with children.
Through this program, families are introduced to budgeting, debt reduction/financial management, education and employment opportunities to assist families in becoming economically stable and self-sufficient. One of the program’s objectives is to secure a permanent housing status which may include subsidy-free property leasing or home ownership.
