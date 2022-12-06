 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome back: Kyle Tarbet set to return to Twin Falls as chamber president

TWIN FALLS — Kyle Tarbet is coming back to the Magic Valley.

The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board on Tuesday announced its selection of Tarbet as president & CEO. He previously worked for the chamber as the marketing and programs coordinator.

“Leading a team united by a compelling mission and committed to the success of local employers is my key motivation for taking on this position,” Tarbet said in a news release. “It would be rewarding to return to the place where I learned so much about membership organizations and to a community my family and I love.”

Tarbet has worked the last four years in the same role for the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce in Washington state. He will start in Twin Falls in January, according to the release.

“The board and staff are eager to bring Kyle back to Twin Falls in this new capacity," Kyli Gough, chair of the chamber's board of directors, said in the release. "(We are) excited about the ideas and enthusiasm that he will offer to this position and to our business community.”

Tarbet holds a master’s degree in public administration, with an emphasis in local government and non-profit focus, and a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Idaho State University.

The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Southern Idaho.

