Watch Now: New business (re)models — Store owners make the most of closures

TWIN FALLS — Sometimes even the darkest clouds have silver linings.
Magic Valley restaurants have lost huge sums of money because of COVID-19. Hundreds of food service workers have lost their jobs. Business won’t return to normal for a long time if ever.
But there is one major benefit to shutting, or slowing, down business. Lots of business owners have done remodels to take advantage of their empty stores, and for some, they’ve been able to do big projects that would have been more challenging under normal circumstances.
“Financially it was the worst time, but as far as affecting customers it was the best time for sure,” Twin Falls Sandwich Co. owner Shane Cook said. “It took the entire time we were closed.”
Many Twin Falls business owners have spent the past two months renovating their establishments, in some cases doing much of the work themselves or with the help of friends.
Cook said his business did a ton of deep cleaning, and also repainted, re-tiled and added new artwork by local artists to the walls.
“We’d planned on doing it in two years,” Cook said, noting that the restaurant is now brighter and more colorful.
Scooter’s Chillin’-N-Grillin’ started working on major renovations even before Gov. Brad Little ordered restaurants to close. Manager Jamie Carlton said the restaurant decided to get a jump start since it was clear business was going to virtually disappear anyway.
A lot of the work at Scooter’s will be out of sight for customers, Carlton said, but it will make the restaurant more efficient. There are more visible changes, too. There’s a window at part of the bar now, and the floor is smooth, polished concrete — that’s more similar to the way the floor would have looked decades ago when the building was a hardware store.
“All the stones are coming through and you can tell the different pours over the years,” Carlton said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Scooter’s has also done work on the exterior part of the building. Carlton said that the remodeling was a ton of work, and it would have required shutting down for a week in July had the coronavirus not presented the unwanted opportunity.
O’Dunkens Draught House has made changes to its interior as well. There’s a new bar and a new tap system with more taps. Plus the walls have been painted and the flooring’s new.
“It took us the full two months,” O’Dunkens owner Jennifer Colvin said.
The list of Magic Valley small businesses that have tweaked their interior designs and layouts is long. Twin Beans Coffee Co. General Manager Samantha Buffalo said a lot of the coffee shop’s changes — which include a remodeled kitchen and balcony — were made with the coronavirus in mind. She said there’s been a concerted effort to change the shop to make it feel even more comfortable and safe.
“We can either adapt or just kind of fade away,” Buffalo said. “This has stretched us in ways that we would not have stretched ourselves, and I do think that will bring us out stronger on the other side.”
Businesses get facelifts during closures
